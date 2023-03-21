79 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 79 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This included three persons who returned from Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia. Coimbatore reported 21 cases, while Chennai reported 14 cases. Tamil Nadu has discharged 40 persons and the active caseload rose to 441. Coimbatore accounted for 124 active cases, while there were 92 active cases in Chennai. A total of 3,959 samples were tested in the State.

Due to administrative reasons, two private laboratories - SMR molecular labs, Virudhunagar and Neugen Diagnostics and Healthcare, Velachery, Chennai were removed temporarily from Indian Council of Medical Research list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing.