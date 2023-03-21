ADVERTISEMENT

79 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 79 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This included three persons who returned from Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia. Coimbatore reported 21 cases, while Chennai reported 14 cases. Tamil Nadu has discharged 40 persons and the active caseload rose to 441. Coimbatore accounted for 124 active cases, while there were 92 active cases in Chennai. A total of 3,959 samples were tested in the State.

Due to administrative reasons, two private laboratories - SMR molecular labs, Virudhunagar and Neugen Diagnostics and Healthcare, Velachery, Chennai were removed temporarily from Indian Council of Medical Research list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US