780 students get degrees at 37th convocation of SRIHER

A total of 780 students received their Ph.D., D.Sc, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in medical, engineering and management disciplines at the 37th convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) on Friday.

Delivering the convocation address, W. Selvamurthy, president of Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation and Chancellor of Amity University, Chhattisgarh, said the country’s youth represented a critical component of the global workforce for the next 30 years. “As young professionals, you have opportunities to further the advancements by engaging in research by embracing new technologies,” a release quoted him as saying. SRIHER Chancellor V.R. Venkataachalam, and Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar participated.

