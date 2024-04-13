78% of contestants from the State for this poll are in the age group of 31-60 

ADVERTISEMENT

April 13, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

N. Sai Charan

Nearly 78% of the candidates in the general election in Tamil Nadu are aged 31-60, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR analysed the affidavits of 945 of 950 candidates, belonging to recognised and unrecognised parties, as well as of Independents. According to the report, nearly 35% of the contestants are aged below 40. Some of the prominent candidates in this category include K. Annamalai (BJP), Singai G. Ramachandran (AIADMK), J. Jayavardhan (AIADMK), Arun Nehru (DMK), Vijaya Prabhakaran (DMDK), P. Vignesh (AIADMK), G. Premkumar (AIADMK), and Vijay Vasanth (Congress).

Mr. Jayavardhan was one of the youngest members in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was elected to Parliament at the age of 26 from Chennai South in 2014. Mr. Vijay Vasanth, the incumbent Kanniyakumari MP, was elected in 2021 following the death of his father H. Vasanthakumar. Barring them, many aged 25-40 are new entrants.

Several youths are contesting as Independents or as candidates of the NTK, which has fielded 50% women candidates.

Repeating trend

Many of the 21 incumbents who are entering the fray again are aged 41-60. Former Union Minister and DMK strongman T.R. Baalu; IJK founder T.R. Paarivendhar; and A. Natarajan of the Bharatiya Praja Aikiya Party are the three candidates aged over 80. In the last two general elections too, contestants aged 31-60 were in the majority.

