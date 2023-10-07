7.70 lakh families added to Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme, says Health Minister

October 07, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 7.70 lakh families were recently added to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). To bring more persons under the scheme, special enrolment camps will be held at 100 places across Tamil Nadu on November 18, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

He told reporters that so far, 1,44,82,353 beneficiary families had been enrolled in the CMCHIS, and 7.70 lakh new families were added recently through the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme camps and the CMCHIS enrolment camps. To mark the birth centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, camps for issuing CMCHIS cards would be held on November 18 and, if needed, on the next day too, Mr. Subramanian said.

Gujarat team visits T.N.

The Minister said a team of 60 health officials and doctors from Gujarat visited Tamil Nadu to study its health infrastructure as part of a healthcare leadership enhancement programme. Since October 3, it had visited a number of hospitals, including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital; Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate; Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy; Nandivaram Upgraded Primary Health Centre; Primary Health Centre, Poonamallee; and Tambaram District Headquarters Hospital. Mr. Subramanian said the team appreciated the State’s health infrastructure and shared its experience at a feedback session held on Friday.

Since September 23, 1,652 persons had pledged to donate their organs, the Minister added.

He said the Tiruvallur and Avadi railway stations had received the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification. The certificates were handed over to the railway authorities. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, among others, was present.

