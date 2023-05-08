77 prison inmates pass Plus Two exams 

May 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seventy-two prison inmates, including four women, have passed Tamil Nadu State Board Plus Two examinations this year.

In the academic year 2022-23, 88 prison inmates, including five women from central prisons and special prisons for women across the State, appeared for the Plus Two examinations. Tamil Nadu School Education Department had made arrangements for conducting examinations in the respective prisons as per the request of the Prison and Correctional Services Department.

Of them, 77 prisoners, including four women, cleared the examinations this time. The pass percentage of prisoners in the Plus Two examinations is 87.5.

Director-General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Amaresh Pujari said imparting education was the foremost important measure among various reformation and rehabilitation programmes carried out by the department and many educational programmes had been launched in prisons as there were many unschooled inmates.

He said various educational and vocational courses were being offered to the prisoners aimed at empowering them towards life sustaining employment on their release. Elementary schools were functioning with qualified teachers in all central prisons, special prisons for women and Borstal school, Pudukottai.

