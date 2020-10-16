Chennai

764 g of gold seized from two men at city airport

Gold worth ₹40 lakh was seized at the airport by Chennai Air Customs, and one passenger has been arrested in this regard. On Wednesday, Abdul Rahman Khan, who arrived from Dubai, was detained as officials suspected that he could be carrying gold.

On questioning him, the officials learnt that he had stuffed gold paste in his rectum.

Officials recovered 416 g of gold worth ₹21.8 lakh from him.

In another case, a passenger in the immigration area was searched and four gold plates and two gold coins were found in his wallet. The airport entry pass that he possessed identified him as Avinash, 28, network engineer.

He said the gold plates and coins were handed to him by Mohammed Ghouse, who was supposed to collect them near the parking area. Officials recovered 348 g of gold worth ₹18.21 lakh from Avinash.

