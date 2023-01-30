ADVERTISEMENT

76-year-old woman murdered with grinding stone in Kancheepuram district; police form special teams to probe crime

January 30, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The elderly woman, living in Sriperumbudur, is believed to have been murdered on Saturday, after she came home from a visit to her daughter’s house in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram district police have formed three special police teams to look for unidentified persons who murdered a 76-year-old woman in Meleri village, Sriperumbudur. The woman, identified as Yasodhammal was living alone in her house in Melleri village near Sriperumbudur. Police believe she was murdered on Saturday. 

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district said the victim had returned to her home on Saturday morning after visiting her daughter in Chennai city. Neighbours, who realised she had not come out of her house by Sunday noon, went and knocked on her door. As she did not respond, the residents informed the Sunguvarchathiram police who came to her house and, on breaking open her front door found her dead.

Yasodhammal was murdered with a heavy grinding stone, police said. Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar visited the crime scene along with fingerprint experts. He has ordered special teams to be formed to catch the unidentified persons. 

The body has been sent to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. 

