75-year-old woman successfully undergoes operation for abnormal heart rhythm

December 13, 2022 06:41 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Abnormal heart rhythm or arrhythmia are common among people who were operated for congenital heart diseases.

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old woman with a history of open heart surgery was successfully treated for abnormal heart rhythm using a minimally invasive procedure. The condition, known as arrhythmia, is a disturbance caused in the normal electrical activation of the heart. This further results in abnormal heart rates such as faster heart rates, or extremely slow heart rates or irregular heartbeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman had previously undergone a complex heart surgery for a congenital heart defect in her thirties. The woman’s heart had three upper chambers instead of the usual two upper chambers and two lower chambers. She experienced usual symptoms of arrhythmia - extreme tiredness, palpitation, and dizziness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This minimally invasive procedure utilises a 3D cardiac mapping system which aids in discovering the diseased area in the heart that harbors the abnormal electrical signals without the use of potentially harmful x-rays. The high definition (HD) mapping catheter is passed from the groin to the heart and radio-frequency (RF) wave is used to ablate the abnormal electrical circuit causing heart rhythm disturbances,” said Dr. Sakthivel R, Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

While a minimally invasive procedure is much more effective than treating the condition through medication, performing it on a patient who had undergone a corrective heart surgery previously can be cumbersome and involve a lot of risks, the hospital said in a press release.

The woman was discharged on the third day without any complications and has recovered from heart arrhythmia. She has also discontinued her medications for the condition, according to the press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health treatment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US