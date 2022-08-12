75 Vande Bharat express trains to be rolled out from ICF, says Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Vande Bharat Express trains would be rolled out in all parts of the country, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

During a visit to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Friday, he said 75 Vande Bharat Express trains would be rolled out from the factory, and they would link all parts of the country after undergoing tests for 15,000 km for various technical and operative functionalities.

After inspecting the latest rakes, the Minister congratulated the team at ICF for bringing out such a train. The ICF would manufacture more such trains, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICF General Manager A.K. Agarwal and Southern Railway General Manager B.G. Mallya accompanied the Railway Minister during the inspection.

The Minister later visited the Thiruvallikeni railway station to participate in an ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ event. The event is being celebrated to showcase the railway station’s link with freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati. Mr. Vaishnaw lauded the sacrifices made by Bharati for attaining Independence from British rule.