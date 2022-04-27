7.5 tonnes of mangoes, 800 kg of avocados seized

The traders allegedly used ethephon to ripen the fruits

The Food Safety officials on Wednesday seized 7.5 tonnes of mangoes and 800 kg of avocados that were artificially ripened using chemicals at the Koyambedu market.

“Ethephon, a chemical, is used in ripening fruits. Usually, ethephon is used in a gaseous form in a room where the fruits are kept. But in this case, some shopkeepers had put the mangoes in direct contact with the chemical. Ethephon sachets were kept on the mangoes to hasten the ripening process by one or two days. This is not the right method of ripening fruits,” P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said.

Raiding nearly 70 shops, the officials — both from the Food Safety Department and the CMDA — seized 7.5 tonnes of mangoes and 800 kg of avocado. “Avocado takes time to ripen. So, they mixed ethephon with water and sprayed it on the avocados,” he said.

Following this, they sealed three shops in the market and imposed a penalty. “The mango season has just started. Fruits will start to ripen next month but traders are bringing in mangoes early before they are ripe. Consuming mangoes that were in direct contact with the chemicals can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and throat pain,” he said.

Consumers should learn to identify artificially ripened mangoes. “Often, such mangoes will be yellowish and glossy. Naturally ripened fruits will have a mix of yellow and green colour on the skin. The fruit will have dark spots on the skin if it is naturally ripened,” he said.