75 PDS shops in every district to be spruced up, says Radhakrishnan

The spruced up outlets would provide information on availability of ration articles

J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, on Thursday said more fair price shops that were part of the public distribution system (PDS) will soon be made people-friendly. At least, 75 shops in each district would be improved to provide satisfaction to cardholders and to the personnel.

The Secretary, who inspected two shops in Chennai, said the improvements were being carried out as per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s direction to ensure quality supply of ration articles and improving the facilities in shops and as part of the 75 years of Independence. Apart from painting the shops, storage of filled and used gunny bags would be done away with from the sales area. The availability of ration articles and non-PDS items would be done more clearly. Dynamic updation of stock would be done, he said.

He appreciated the Greater Chennai Corporation for painting the walls of the PDS shops as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 project and the civic body and its officials for furthering the concept of ownership of “Namma Pagudi - Namma Nyaya Velaiai Kadai” (my area – my ration shop) and convergence of efforts of all.