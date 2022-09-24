75 life convicts released to mark Anna’s birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 75 life convict prisoners, who completed more than 10 years of imprisonment and maintained good behaviour, were granted remission across the State on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A set of guidelines to consider the premature release of life convicts, to commemorate the former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s birth anniversary, was released last year. A State-level panel, headed by the Director General of Police Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (DGP-DGP-CS) would make recommendations to the government as per the guidelines.

On Saturday, 22 life convicts were released from the Central Prison, Madurai, 16 from Puzhal Central Prison, and four women from Tiruchi Central Prison. Altogether, 75 life convict prisoners were released.

The former convicts were offered best wishes by the prison staff for their well being and reformed life.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, 21 life convict prisoners were released prematurely. So far, 96 life convicts were released prematurely as per the orders of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said a press release from Sunil Kumar Singh, Director-General of Police, Prisons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
prison
Chennai
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app