75 life convicts released to mark Anna’s birth anniversary

As many as 75 life convict prisoners, who completed more than 10 years of imprisonment and maintained good behaviour, were granted remission across the State on Saturday.

A set of guidelines to consider the premature release of life convicts, to commemorate the former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s birth anniversary, was released last year. A State-level panel, headed by the Director General of Police Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (DGP-DGP-CS) would make recommendations to the government as per the guidelines.

On Saturday, 22 life convicts were released from the Central Prison, Madurai, 16 from Puzhal Central Prison, and four women from Tiruchi Central Prison. Altogether, 75 life convict prisoners were released.

The former convicts were offered best wishes by the prison staff for their well being and reformed life.

Earlier, 21 life convict prisoners were released prematurely. So far, 96 life convicts were released prematurely as per the orders of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said a press release from Sunil Kumar Singh, Director-General of Police, Prisons.