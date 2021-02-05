Chennai

₹75 lakh given to CIFF organisers

Chennai Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over a cheque of ₹75 lakh to the organisers of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) on Thursday.

The 18th edition of the film festival is scheduled to be held from February 18 to 25, 2021.

A. Thangaraj, general secretary of the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), along with a delegation of other organisers of the event, met the Chief Minister and received the cheque.

Various categories

The film festival will have a world cinema category, an Indian panorama retrospective and a Tamil feature film competition as well.

In 2019, the State government had handed over ₹75 lakh to conduct the film festival.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 1:12:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/75-lakh-given-to-ciff-organisers/article33753821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY