₹75 lakh given to CIFF organisers

Film festival will be held from Feb. 18 to 25

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over a cheque of ₹75 lakh to the organisers of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) on Thursday.

The 18th edition of the film festival is scheduled to be held from February 18 to 25, 2021.

A. Thangaraj, general secretary of the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), along with a delegation of other organisers of the event, met the Chief Minister and received the cheque.

Various categories

The film festival will have a world cinema category, an Indian panorama retrospective and a Tamil feature film competition as well.

In 2019, the State government had handed over ₹75 lakh to conduct the film festival.