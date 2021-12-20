75 doctors attend seminar on cancer research

CHENNAI

20 December 2021 00:37 IST

Recent developments and innovations in the field of cancer research, particularly in clinical trials and the impact on Indian clinical practice regarding cancer, were discussed at a three-day national conference organised here by Freedom From Cancer Relief and Research Foundation.

Around 75 doctors from across the country took part in the event, which was organised in a hybrid mode.

Anita Ramesh, chief executive officer and managing trustee of the foundation, said that several practising professionals from allied specialities participated and exchanged their ideas.

Enhanced cost of drugs from multinational companies and cost effective manufacturing of generic drugs by Indian companies were discussed in detail, she said.