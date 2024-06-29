7,412 persons to be recruited: Health Minister

A total of 7,412 persons, including 2,553 doctors, will soon be recruited for the Health Department through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in the Assembly on Friday.

So far, recruitment for 3,036 posts, including 1,021 doctors, had been done through the MRB, he said during the debate on the demand for grants for his department. “Now, 2,553 posts of doctors, 2,250 village health nurses, 986 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors and 557 other posts are ready to be filled. There are several court cases that are being sorted out. Soon, 7,412 persons will be appointed to the department,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian pointed to the increase in the number of patients at government hospitals. Comparing the daily outpatient inflow before 2021 with the current figures, he said institutions under the Directorate of Medical Education registered a daily outpatient census of 48,308 before 2021 and the number had increased to 1,07,887 now, up 120%.

Similarly, taluk and district headquarters hospitals under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services recorded a 58% increase in daily outpatient figures, from 1,32,590 three years ago to 2,08,460 now. Health facilities under the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine handled 3,10,680 outpatients a day three years ago, and the number rose to 4,41,836 now, a 48% rise, the Minister stated.