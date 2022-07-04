74 detained under Goondas Act in Avadi
Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining 74 accused under the Goondas Act.
Of the 74 persons, 21 were murder accused, four were involved in attempt to murder cases, seven ganja peddlers, two involved in theft cases, 35 accused in robberies and one involved in smuggling of ration rice, said a press release from the officer of Avadi Police commissioner.
