74 detained under Goondas Act in Avadi

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 20:58 IST

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining 74 accused under the Goondas Act.

Of the 74 persons, 21 were murder accused, four were involved in attempt to murder cases, seven ganja peddlers, two involved in theft cases, 35 accused in robberies and one involved in smuggling of ration rice, said a press release from the officer of Avadi Police commissioner.