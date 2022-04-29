73 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

18 districts report fresh infections, active cases stood at 488

A total of 73 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The number of districts that reported fresh cases rose to 18.

Chennai saw a marginal dip in fresh cases as 44 persons tested positive for the infection. There were seven cases in Chengalpattu and three in Tiruvallur.

So far, the State has reported 34,53,829 COVID-19 cases. The State continued to report nil COVID-19 deaths.

Another 32 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,15,316.

The number of persons under treatment for the infection rose to 488. Of this, Chennai’s active caseload crossed 300. A total of 323 persons were under treatment in the city. Chengalpattu had 50 active cases.

A total of 20,014 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far in the State stood at 6,61,29,520. According to Wednesday’s data, Chennai had a positivity rate of 1.7% and Chengalpattu 1.1%.