73 persons held for stocking and selling tobacco products in one week 

In the special drive against banned tobacco products and foreign cigarettes in the last seven days, 73 accused were arrested in 71 cases. The city police have seized over 54 kg of banned tobacco products and 19.48 kg of mava.

Also, in the current year from January 1 to May 7, 285 shops have been sealed for stocking banned tobacco products including gutkha and mava. The Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has warned that severe action would be taken against those manufacturing, transporting and selling tobacco products and foreign cigarettes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.