73% of shops adopt two-bin system for segregation of waste in the city

December 17, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Of the 94,523 shops in 15 zones of the city, two bins has been placed at 69,001 shops; the Corporation has collected a fine of ₹1.18 lakh fine from shops that violated the rule

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation is proposing to declare several prominent roads such as Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai as litter-free corridors. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation has covered 73% of the shops in the two-bin system for segregation of solid waste in the city.

The civic body has advised the remaining shops to place two bins for segregation of the waste. The Corporation has collected a fine of ₹1.18 lakh from shops that had failed to place two bins for segregation of waste. Of the 94,523 shops in 15 zones of the city, 69,001 shops had placed two bins for segregation of waste. 

The civic body has asked shopkeepers to stop dumping of waste along the pavements and roads. Many storm-water drains along the roads had been clogged because of illegal dumping of waste from the shops that do not segregate waste.

This week, the Corporation will declare litter-free corridors along the stretches such as Tiruvottiyur High Road, Kamarajar Salai, G.N.T. Road, Ambattur Red Hills Road, Poonamallee High Road, Perambur High Road, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Thyagaraya Road, G.S.T. Road, Elliot’s Beach Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The total length of the litter-free corridors is 74.3 km in the 15 zones of the city.

