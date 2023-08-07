72,760 children and 14,180 pregnant women identified for immunisation in a survey in T.N.

August 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A door-to-door survey carried out across the State from July 15 to 31 identified 72,760 children aged below five and 14,180 pregnant women, who either missed vaccine doses or were nearing their due date, for vaccination in the State.

Launching an immunisation campaign under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 on Monday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the programme would be implemented in three phases — the first phase would be from August 7 to 12, the second phase from September 11 to 16 and the third from October 9 to 14.

Every year, about 10 lakh pregnant women and 9.16 lakh newborns are covered under the immunisation programme in the State.

Under the intensified immunisation drive, Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine will be administered to pregnant women and children aged below five who missed a dose or were left out, according to a press release.

The focus would be on improving the coverage of MR, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and fractional dose-Inactivated Polio Vaccine. The vaccination details would be uploaded on U-WIN. An immunisation war room has been set up, the release said.

The Minister said Tamil Nadu had adequate stock of vaccines. About 10.85 lakh doses of MR vaccines were available.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao, Additional Commissioner (Health) of Greater Chennai Corporation Shankar Lal Kumawat, Directors T.S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health and Preventive Medicine), R. Shanthimalar (Medical Education) and A. Shanmugakani (Medical and Rural Health Services) were present.

