72-year-old man undergoes lower jaw surgery for cancer

Updated - September 02, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital removed the tumour, including the affected bone, skin, inner mouth tissues, part of the tongue and lymph nodes and performed a reconstruction using a free flap technique

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old man, who had a tumour involving the lower jaw, underwent a surgery at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the patient presented with a large tumour in the midline of his lower jaw near the chin, causing significant ulceration, discharge and inability to open his mouth. At Kauvery Hospital, a biopsy was conducted confirming the presence of cancer in the lower jaw.

Sujay Susikar, senior consultant, surgical oncology and his team at the hospital performed a procedure that involved removing the entire tumour, including the affected bone, skin, inner mouth tissues, part of the tongue and lymph nodes on both sides of the neck. Following this, the team performed a reconstruction using a free flap technique.

This procedure involved taking the bone from the patient’s lower limb to replace the resected portion of the lower jaw. Skin and other tissues were used to reconstruct the affected areas of the mouth and tongue, he said. Post surgery, the patient is able to open his mouth, consume liquids and speak to some extent, the release said.

