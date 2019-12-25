Chennai

72-year-old arrested for possessing child pornography

First such case registered in city

Continuing with its crackdown on people involved in child pornography, the Crime Against Women and Children wing on Tuesday arrested a 72-year-old man who was found possessing child pornographic materials and forcing college girls to watch them.

According to the police, the suspect P. Mohan of Choolaimedu, a retired bank official, is living with his wife, while his children have settled abroad. He had rented out portions of his house to college students.

He used to call the college students to his residence to help his wife with chores but later forced them to watch child pornography on his iPad.

Unable to bear the harassment, the students lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thousand Lights.

The police summoned Mohan for an inquiry and confirmed that he had child pornography content on his iPad. He was booked under Sections 354A (iii) (Sexual harassment), 292A (exhibiting obscene photos), 509 (insult to modesty of a woman) of IPC and Section 15 of Pocso Act (Punishment for storage of pornographic material involving children) and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The police have seized his iPad.

This is the first case registered in the city against child pornography by Crime Against Women and Children wing, AWPS.

“There are 35 AWPS. We are raiding five internet centres per day. We have also received a few IP addresses that are suspected to have uploaded child pornographic materials. We are tracking 24 IP addresses that are suspected to be recipients,” said H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner (Crime Against Women and Children).

