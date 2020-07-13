72 police personnel rejoin duty after recovering from COVID-19

As many as 72 police personnel who were cured of COVID-19 reported for work on Monday. They were welcomed by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Additional Commissioners of Police at City Police Commissionerate in Vepery.

Over 1,500 police personnel had tested positive so far for the virus across the State. Of them 1,434 cases are in Chennai alone. Most of them are involved in efforts to contain coronavirus. Till date, 847 police personnel have been cured of COVID-19.

The police personnel who came for duty were given a warm welcome by a police band. Mr. Aggarwal handed over certificates of appreciation to them.

He said, “We are glad and proud of you for rejoining your duties after beating COVID-19. The spread of COVID-19 can be totally contained if frontline workers such as police and staff of other departments work hard.”