72 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

A total of 72 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of this, 13 persons tested positive in Chennai.
There were nil cases in 16 districts, while the remaining districts logged cases in the single digits. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 35,93,519. A total of 109 persons were discharged, and there were 674 active cases. As many as 7,962 samples were tested.
