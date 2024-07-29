71 highway projects worth ₹46617 crore under implementation in TN: Nitin Gadkari 

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said a total of 71 highway projects for a length of 1604.48 km amounting to ₹46617.50 crore are at the implementation stage.

He made this statement while replying to a query raised by DMK MP in the Lok Sabha Dayanidhi Maran last week. Mr. Maran had sought the details of new road and highway projects being planned or considered for Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Gadkari said the scope of these projects broadly includes capacity augmentation, construction of bypasses, bridges, underpasses, road safety works to enhance Level of Service (LOS) and to ensure safety for the road users. Major projects have been undertaken on East Coast Road from Mamallapuram to Puducherry, Walajapet to Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border, Vellakoil to Erode section, on Mettupalayam-Karnataka border section.

Mr. Maran also asked the Union Minister to provide details of the benefits the said projects will accrue to the local economy and communities in Tamil Nadu and the measures being taken to ensure minimal disruption to local residents and industries during the construction phase.

Mr. Gadkari replied that benefits include reduction in traffic congestion, travel time and vehicle operating cost, and generation of employment to local public. Various measures to divert traffic on existing separate lanes and local routes, and to ensure road safety are also undertaken to minimise disruption and protect pedestrians and local users.

