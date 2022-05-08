71 cases in medical college COVID-19 cluster

972 tested on the Sathya Sai Medical College campus so far; 89 fresh cases reported in Tamil Nadu

The COVID-19 tally in the cluster on the campus of Sathya Sai Medical College in Chengalpattu rose to 71 on Saturday.

According to the Health department, 29 persons out of 45 symptomatic persons and contacts, from May 3 to May 7, tested positive for the infection. Another 42 samples returned positive on Saturday. So far, of the 972 tested persons on the campus, 71 were found to be positive.

Those who had tested positive were isolated and treated and their contacts were cross-notified, the department said.

In IIT-Madras, where a cluster had surfaced last month, 217 persons had tested positive for the infection so far. Till date, 7,376 samples were tested, registering a positivity rate of 2.9%. Of the 217 persons, 197 persons were discharged.

“Considering the recent two clusters, the preliminary enquiry revealed the recent induction of a fresh batch of students, with some coming from other States,” Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

He noted that the old practice of quarantine and the entry point RT-PCR testing was no longer in vogue. “We have advised all to keep a track of students with a travel history, those who have arrived recently from other States, or have participated in cultural, sports or academic inter-State meets,” he added.

He observed that hostels and mess were the primary source of gathering. Emphasis should be given on self-health monitoring and reporting for testing on the first sign of any symptom rather than dismissing it as a common cold, he added.

In fact, dismissing the initial symptoms as minor cold and cough was one of the main challenges, he said and added, “Before testing, tracing and an isolating strategy is put in place, the infection spreads to the department and other students. We have to be continuously sensitive about the need for not delaying testing in case of symptoms, especially those with travel exposure and places of crowding.”

Focus on isolation

According to public health experts, the institutions should not be closed. Instead, the focus should be on isolation, treatment and prevent occurrence of such clusters. “Check symptomatic in any setting and in case of positives, do contact tracing. In case of clusters, do saturation testing,” he said.

Samples were also sent for whole genome sequencing. The official added that the IIT cluster had been contained and was being monitored for fresh infections and the cluster containment strategy was in place at the Sathya Sai Medical College.