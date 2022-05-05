702 women constables pass out from CISF training centre in Arakkonam

‘They will be deployed at airports, energy stations and space centres’

The contingent of 702 women constables of the CISF Regional Training Centre (RTC), Arakonnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A contingent of 702 women constables passed out of the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) Regional Training Centre (RTC), Arakkonam, on Wednesday after 39 weeks of training.

Speaking at the function, the chief guest Jagbir Singh, Additional Director General (ADG), CISF (South - Navi Mumbai), said the excellent training at the RTC had assured the future of the force. He congratulated the trainers who contributed immensely in making the trainees “fine human beings in uniform”.

“Ethics of truthfulness, loyalty, trustworthiness and values of courage, confidence and courtesy should be the guiding beacon for the rest of your lives,” he said.

Officials said the women constables will be deployed at units such as airports, metros, atomic energy stations and space centres. Besides physical training, they were trained in handling and firing weapons, and taught indoor subjects such as industrial security, aviation security, VIP security, human rights, terrorism and insurgency.

Special attention was given on their soft skills.

On the occasion, Santi G. Jaidev, Principal, RTC; senior officers from CISF, police, Navy, NDRF and CPWD; staff of RTC, Arakkonam and family members of the trainees were present.