₹70,000-crore bank loans given to 12 lakh women

March 02, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Chennai

₹827 crore has been granted under various schemes to provide financial assistance for the weddings of 1.01 lakh women

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 lakh women have been provided bank loans to the tune of ₹70,000 crore, since the M.K. Stalin government took charge in mid-2021. The loans had “boosted the self-confidence” of women, said an official release on Friday, highlighting various women-centric schemes of the DMK government.

A cost-benefit analysis on the ‘no ticket bus travel’ scheme titled ‘Vidiyal Payanam’, had shown that this had provided an opportunity for each beneficiary woman to save up to ₹888 a month. Cumulatively, till date, women have undertaken 445 crore bus trips under the scheme.

Besides, ₹827 crore has been granted under various schemes to provide financial assistance for the weddings of 1.01 lakh women, the release said.

