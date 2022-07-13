700 policemen get training in first aid

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 21:03 IST

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 21:03 IST

ALERT, a voluntary non-profit organisation working to ensure “Right to life” a reality in India, has provided first aid and emergency response training to over 700 traffic personnel in the city.

The training was conducted on June 25, July 2 and 9. Volunteers from ALERT provided hands-on learning of basic life support, common medical emergencies on the road, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, rescue techniques displaying their commitment to serving and saving the lives of people in Chennai.

The people reaching the scene of a road accident are generally the traffic police personnel and they are the heroes during most of the medical emergencies on roads said, V.M. Muralidharan, Chairman, ALERT.