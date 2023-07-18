700 police personnel of Tambaram Commissionerate to undergo two-week wellness training

July 18, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj on Tuesday inaugurated a week-long programme for mental health and basic life support training programme to police personnel.

Alok Khullar, chief executive officer of Gleneagles Global Health City, which is organing the programme, was present.

The week-long mental wellness session as well as basic life support training has been tailored specifically for the police force, in collaboration with Tambaram Commissionerate.

The mental wellness session provides insights, strategies, and resources to help the police deal with stress, develop resilience, and achieve overall mental well-being. The personnel will get hands-on training in basic life support, handling common medical emergencies on the road, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rescue techniques. Around 700 police personnel will undergo the training.

