700 kg of stale goat trotters seized from one of Chennai’s main dealers

Food Safety officials seized 700 kg of stale goat trotters (“aatu kaal”) from one of the main dealers for restaurants in the city. The seizure came after the officials lifted samples for laboratory analysis that went on to find growth of staphylococcus, E.coli and mold on the goat trotters, declaring it unsafe for consumption.

It was the seizure of 1,600 kg of stale goat meat that had arrived in a train from Jaipur to Egmore Railway Station on August 20 that led officials to this dealer.

“In the follow up to this seizure, we collected the addresses of certain persons who received the supply. We traced one of the main dealers in Chennai for small and big restaurants and found the goat trotters stored improperly at a facility in Saidapet,” P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said.

Goat trotters were mainly supplied from Jaipur, Delhi, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchi and Virudhunagar. Chennai needs a huge quantity of meat, and the demand is heavy during the weekends, thereby necessitating supply from other States as well. But the problem occurs when it is unauthorised as transportation of meat mandates doctors’ certificate and proper storage, officials said.

“We traced the dealer a few days ago. We lifted samples for laboratory analysis. The test established that the trotters had staphylococcus, E.coli and mold growth and were unsafe for consumption. Following this, we seized 700 kg of goat trotters from the dealer and sealed the facility. This has occurred due to improper storage that could lead to fungal formation,” he said.

