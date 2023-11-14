ADVERTISEMENT

70-year-old woman who fell into Buckingham Canal in Triplicane rescued 

November 14, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police personnel and the Kaaval Karangal team admitted her to a private home for the elderly in Baraniputhur

The Hindu Bureau

The police and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescued an elderly woman who fell into Buckingham Canal near Victoria Hostel in Triplicane on Tuesday.

At 9.30 a.m., after receiving information about the incident, M.S. Bhaskar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and his team rushed to the spot. The woman was seen struggling to come out. The team immediately alerted the TNFRS, whose personnel rescued the woman with the help of a rubber boat and brought her ashore. She was given first aid and provided a change of clothes. The police then took her to a hospital for treatment. Inquiry revealed the identity of the woman as Kanniyammal, 70.

Police personnel and the Kaaval Karangal team admitted her to a private home for the elderly in Baraniputhur. Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, commended the Triplicane police and Kaaval Karangal team for their efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US