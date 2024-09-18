ADVERTISEMENT

70-year-old woman found dead at her house near Kalpakkam 

Published - September 18, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The police suspect that she could have been murdered for monetary gain

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman, who was living alone, was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Pammarajapuram village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as K. Kanniyammal, 70. Her husband Kannan had died 10 years ago. She was living alone while their five children are married and live separately. Kanniyammal ran a small idly shop near her house.

When she did not come out of the house till 9 p.m., neighbours tried to call her but there was no response. They contacted one of her children and told about the situation.

One of the neighbours was asked to go inside and check. They went in and found Kanniyammal lying dead with her throat slit. They alerted the police and her children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sadras police began an investigation. They suspect that she could have been murdered for monetary gain since her children told them a gold chain and a pair of earrings that she had been wearing were missing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US