70-year-old woman found dead at her house near Kalpakkam 

A 70-year-old woman, who was living alone, was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Pammarajapuram village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as K. Kanniyammal, 70. Her husband Kannan had died 10 years ago. She was living alone while their five children are married and live separately. Kanniyammal ran a small idly shop near her house.

When she did not come out of the house till 9 p.m., neighbours tried to call her but there was no response. They contacted one of her children and told about the situation.

One of the neighbours was asked to go inside and check. They went in and found Kanniyammal lying dead with her throat slit. They alerted the police and her children.

The Sadras police began an investigation. They suspect that she could have been murdered for monetary gain since her children told them a gold chain and a pair of earrings that she had been wearing were missing.