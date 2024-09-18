GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

70-year-old woman found dead at her house near Kalpakkam 

The police suspect that she could have been murdered for monetary gain

Published - September 18, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman, who was living alone, was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Pammarajapuram village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as K. Kanniyammal, 70. Her husband Kannan had died 10 years ago. She was living alone while their five children are married and live separately. Kanniyammal ran a small idly shop near her house.

When she did not come out of the house till 9 p.m., neighbours tried to call her but there was no response. They contacted one of her children and told about the situation.

One of the neighbours was asked to go inside and check. They went in and found Kanniyammal lying dead with her throat slit. They alerted the police and her children.

The Sadras police began an investigation. They suspect that she could have been murdered for monetary gain since her children told them a gold chain and a pair of earrings that she had been wearing were missing.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:45 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.