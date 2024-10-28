70-year-old school goes the extra mile for students

There is a need to fill the teacher vacancies and ensure that they are quickly filled as it usually takes two years for a post to be permanently filled, said K.John, headmaster, Thiru.Vi.Ka Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar.

Established in 1955, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Higher Secondary School caters to the underprivileged in the vicinity. Nestled in the quiet lanes near the Thiru.Vi.Ka. Park, the boys school prepares students from Class VI to Class XII. “The school was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj as institutions were required to ensure education for the poor too,” the principal said.

The institution was formed at a time when Tamil scholars wanted to promote the Tamil language. “We have had prominent Tamil scholars such as former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi and also former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran contributed to the school to ensure education for the children in the area,” the principal said.

Managed by Thiru.Vi. Ka. Dr Mu. Va Educational Trust since 1995, the school today boasts of a strength of around 700 students studying at the institution. The school in an aim to foster love for education has started a night school and also provides lunch for Class XI and XII, which John points out has increased the number of students enrolling into the classes.

“Most homes might not be conducive for the children to learn. Three months before the public exam, we run night school so that Class X, XI and XII can prepare with no fear. We provide dinner and light snacks beforehand so that students can study. We struggled in the first year but as word spread, people recognised our effort and have since sponsored the food,” he said.

With a huge push for sports such as throwball, basketball and hockey in the school, many children have gone onto make the district team and also secure a government job because of it. “Through extra-curricular activities we can ensure that the children are engaged in meaningful activities and go down the right path while also focusing on studies,” he said.

When asked why cricket is not featured in the favoured sports area, he said that most parents of these children are daily wage labourers, with cricket you need to buy the kit, protection gear and shoes which is difficult to ensure. “Further, there is no government job attached to this sport. Through throwball and hockey, they only require shoes and shirt which we can get sponsors for. The equipment too we would provide, they just need to show up. If they really want to pursue the sport, the end result would also ensure a job opportunity,” he said.

