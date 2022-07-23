70-year-old banyan tree transplanted on Paraniputhur Road in Chennai

The Water Resources Department transplants a 70-year-old banyan tree to a spot about 100 metres from its original location on Paranthiputhur Road in Chennai

A 70-year-old banyan tree being transplanted from its original spot on Paraniputhur Road near Porur in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Water Resources Department (WRD) transplanted a 70-year-old banyan tree about 100 metres from its original location on Paraniputhur Road on Saturday.

The tree, which was the landmark in the area for many decades, was relocated from its location at Jyothi Nagar, Paraniputhur, after the encroachments were removed around it a few days ago.

Officials said several encroached structures were removed from the road for the project to construct a channel as part of the flood mitigation work around Porur lake. The operation to transplant the tree lasted over three hours. Though the department had initially planned to transplant the tree near Porur Lake surplus weir located about 1 km away, it chose a spot closer to the original location after residents’ protests.

The joint operation was executed along with Social Work Team Trust (SWOTT), a Puzhal-based voluntary organisation and Tiruvallur district administration, the officials said.

S. Sameer, SWOTT’s founder said the root was completely removed with hardly any wastage using four machines. The huge branches had to be trimmed to reduce the height of the tree that was nearly 60-foot tall. “We covered the roots with a mixture of cow dung, vermi-compost and root-boosting fertilisers. We sprinkled soil taken from the original location along with fertilisers before lowering the tree into the pit on a vacant ground on the same road,” he said.

SWOTT along with Rotary Club of Chennai Neithal would monitor the growth of the tree for a few months.

Officials noted that the initiative would help widen the arterial road and prevent further encroachments. The department recently removed encroachments to facilitate construction of a channel from Thanthikal channel to Porur surplus course near Koluthuvancheri Road, Kundrathur.

Nearly 25% of the ₹16.70-crore project has been completed so far to convey flood water to the surplus course without any spillover into neighbouring areas. There are plans to clear 22 encroachments near Porur lake’s surplus weir as part of works to reduce flooding, the officials added.

Photo: R.Ravindran