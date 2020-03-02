70% surveyor posts vacant

Rising vacancies in the posts of surveyors has affected projects relating to issuance of patta, eco-restoration of waterbodies and marking of boundaries of government lands.
According to surveyors in the Survey Department, Chennai has over 140 vacancies in the posts of surveyors. Chennai district, with 16 taluks, requires more than 200 surveyors.
“Currently, each taluk has two to three surveyors. There should be more than 10 for each. Instead of filling the posts, the government is asking Revenue Department officials to do the job. It will lead to errors, causing a rise in litigation,” said an official.
Enumeration of buildings without patta, in several areas, was carried out by the Revenue Department, without support from Survey Department.
