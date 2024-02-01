GIFT a SubscriptionGift
70 pay wards opened at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Guindy

February 01, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 70 pay wards have been set up at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated a number of facilities at the KCSSH, including the pay wards and 10 operation theatres.

He told reporters that in line with an announcement in the Assembly last year, pay wards had already been set up at government medical college hospitals in Madurai, Coimbatore, and Salem. Eight to ten pay wards had been established in each facility.

However, the KCSSH was where the highest number of pay wards was set up, he said, adding that there were 70 separate rooms in total, categorised as ‘single’, costing ₹1,200; ‘deluxe’, costing ₹2,000; and ‘super deluxe’, costing ₹3,000.

He further said the air-conditioned rooms would include facilities such as television, refrigerator, sofa, and a nurse call system.

Recalling that the hospital was inaugurated in June 2023, he said there had been a total of 1,05,198 outpatients and 20,021 in-patients so far. The daily outpatient numbers were around 750 to 800, and in-patient, 180 to 200.

As many as 792 surgeries were performed in two operation theatres till now, he said, adding that another 10 operation theatres with advanced equipment were opened on the occasion. The Minister said that these operation theatres had equipment for surgical precision. Additionally, an Intensive Care Unit with 50 beds spread across two halls was also started.

A 3D operating microscope, procured at a cost of ₹5 crore, was also installed. A number of advanced equipment, including anaesthesia instruments, monitors, scan devices, laparoscopy equipment and a heart-lung machine, have been imported for operation theatres.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Director of KCSSH L. Parthasarathy, among others, were present.

