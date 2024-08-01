70 more books added to ‘Vassippu Iyyakkam’

As many as 70 more books will be added to Vassippu Iyyakkam (reading movement) programme, this academic year with eight of these books authored by children. “This is the second phase in the project. A total of 250 books will be brought out under the programme,” said an official from the School Education Department

The programme was launched in July last year with the idea of encouraging and ensuring that children read something other than their textbooks. Introduced as a pilot programme in 11 districts with a total of 53 books, the books are divided into four stages – nuzhai, nada, odu, para – with a couple of poetry books too. “The aim is to ensure that the students at least have a book in their hand,” said the official.

The programme has been extended to all the districts in the State this academic year with 1.3 crore books to be distributed to the schools. “The principals would get a training guide on how to guide the children through reading the books which would begin from August 1. There are also plans to convert the books into e-content for easy access,” the official added.

The programme is aimed at children from Class 4-9 and is monitored by the teachers during the library periods of the school. Previously, it was run by Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers. “An external committee is selecting stories for the next batch of stories. We have invited teachers and students to write the books. So far, we have received 1,048 stories with 341 of them written by students,” the official added.

