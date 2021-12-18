Chennai

70 firms attend meeting with GST officials

Chennai GST Outer Commissionerate on Friday organised an interactive session with information technology companies, electronic companies, real estate, food sector and other stakeholders to guide the assessees.

According to a press release, representatives from 70 companies, including Foxconn, Panasonic, Hexaware Technologies, Doshi Housing and Lotte India and Credai Chennai participated. The session was chaired by S. Ravi Selvan, Principal Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Chennai Outer Commissionerate.

Three interactive sessions have been organised by the Commissionerate since December 14.


