₹70-crore worth Methamphetamine seized, three arrested 

Published - July 29, 2024 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, have seized ₹70-crore worth methamphetamine, which was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the drug trafficking.

Following a tip-off on drug trafficking from Chennai, the NCB officials intensified their surveillance at several places including bus stands, railway stations and airports in the city. On July 24, they intercepted a passenger from Ramanathapuram district in Kilambakkam bus stand and recovered 5.970 kg of methamphetamine from his possession. Based on his confession, the officers nabbed two more persons and further investigation revealed the location of a godown used to store the drugs near Redhills area. They raided the godown and recovered 954 grams of methamphetamine and ₹7 lakh cash.

The NCB arrested three men, identified as Bysul Rahman and Ibrahim of Ramanathapuram and Mansoor of Chennai.

In total 6.920 kg methamphetamine was recovered. The value of the drug is estimated to be around ₹70 crore in the market. Seven lakh cash was also seized from them. The accused were planning to smuggle the drugs to Srilanka via Ramanathapuram, said P. Aravindhan, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai.

