7-year-old from village near Poonamallee dies of rabies

The boy was bitten by a stray dog 50 days ago

A seven-year-old boy died of rabies on Saturday after he was bitten by a stray dog in Agaram Mel village, near Poonamallee, in Tiruvallur district.

The victim was identified as Monesh, son of Rajesh and a student of Class II at a private school.

Fifty days ago, when Monesh and four of his friends were playing on the street, a stray dog bit them.

A villager said while four of the boys were administered anti-rabies vaccines, Monesh’s parents took him to a man who practised herbal medicine.

The boy started behaving abnormally a few days ago, and was taken to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore. The victim’s health began deteriorating on Saturday, and he died without responding to treatment.

His body has been handed over to the health staff of Chennai Corporation for safe disposal at a burial ground in Mylapore.