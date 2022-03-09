7 new COVID cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,256, with 7 new cases reported on Wednesday. While 56,026 patients have been discharged so far, the number of active cases stands at 67. The death toll is 1,163. In Ranipet district, only one case was reported, taking the total to 53,911. No case was reported in Tirupathur. In Tiruvannamalai district, two fresh cases took the total to 66,797.