7 held for threatening businessman

CHENNAI

05 January 2021 03:52 IST

Personnel from the North Beach police station on Monday arrested seven accused who allegedly threatened to kill a businessman and stole ₹25,000 from him before fleeing.

The police said the complainant M. Suresh, 35, of Ashok Nagar, runs a freight forwarding and clearing agency. Last week, a stranger informed him that his gang had been hired to kill him and demanded ₹5 lakh to spare him.

Mr. Suresh agreed to pay them ₹25,000 which he had on hand and the gang accepted the cash.

On Saturday, the police arrested B. Manikandan, 30, Paul Julian, 32, Abdul Kaleef, 34, and four others.

Six grams of gold jewellery, ₹5,000 in cash, eight mobile phones, weapons and two bikes were seized from them.