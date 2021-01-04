7% employees of star hotels in city test positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

After ITC Grand Chola, The Leela Palace turns into a cluster with 20 cases

The Greater Chennai Corporation has reported a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases among employees of The Leela Palace, a luxury hotel in city.

Corporation officials have asked the hotel to cancel all banquets for a few days.

“Twenty persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the hotel. We tested 232 persons in the hotel yesterday. Today, three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19. We tested 86 persons in the same hotel today,” said the official.

With this, 114 out of 1,623 employees in star category hotels across the city have tested positive for COVID-19 between December 16 and January 3, the officials said. This worked out to 7% positivity rate. Eleven out of 2,769 employees of hotels not included in star category have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Corporation had recently identified ITC Grand Chola as a cluster of the pandemic.

A senior official said over 8.6% of the employees tested positive for COVID-19 in The Leela Palace, which was one of the 25 hotels covered this weekend.

More luxury hotels have reported COVID-19 positive cases but the cases were not indicative of clusters, officials said. On Sunday, around 1,000 persons were tested in luxury hotels in Chennai.

“From December 15 onwards till now, 97 out of over 619 samples in one hotel and 20 out of 232 samples in another hotel have tested positive for COVID-19. While in the rest of the hotels, the cases are isolated and not indicative of cluster.

“However, as a measure of abundant caution over a period of three weeks such routine testing will be done in hotels with halls for functions and marriage halls and hostels, including colleges and working men mansions and women’s hostels,” said Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“Focus will be on private gatherings in gated communities and beach houses. Persons seeking help for organising functions are being guided to adhere to SOPs and all such places SOP adherence is being monitored by corporation health authorities in Chennai and public health authorities in districts. In case of any cluster detected based on active case finding or fever surveillance, saturation tests in the place and place of stay of workers is being done,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.