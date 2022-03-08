7 drug peddlers held; 76 kg ganja, sedative tablets seized 

The city police have seized 76.5 kg of ganja, 1,101 sedative tablets and a small quantity of methamphetamine from seven drug-peddlers, who were arrested.

On a tip-off, a special team, led by the New Washermenpet police inspector, mounted surveillance near the railway station at VOC Nagar on Sunday. It found a youth moving in a suspicious manner. Searching his bag, the police found two kg of ganja and five grams of methamphetamine and arrested him. He was identified as S. Rohit Manikandan, 26, of New Washermenpet.

On the same day, another team, led by the R.K. Nagar police inspector, nabbed a youth hiding near a bush near the IOC bus terminus. He was found possessing 1,101 nitrazepam tablets, selling them to youth in the area, the police said. S. Jaffer Sadiq, 26, of Tondiarpet, was arrested. The police launched a hunt for his associate Ramesh alias G.H.Ramesh.

On Monday afternoon, the personnel attached to the Secretariat Colony police intercepted a goods carrier on New Avadi Road. As the driver halted the vehicle and bolted, the police arrested two others travelling in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded 62.5 kg of ganja, smuggled in from another State. T. Pradeep Raj, 29, of Poonamallee, and J. Varadharaj, 36, of Villupuram district, were arrested. The vehicle was seized.

The Chetpet police have arrested three persons for allegedly possessing ganja for sale near Gurusamy Bridge. They were identified as Sheik Moideen, 29; Durga Prasad, 30; and Loganathan, 26, of Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The police seized 12 kg of ganja from them.