69-year-old man held for cheating woman with fake flight ticket

December 23, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

He had asked her to pay him ₹1.29 lakh for the ticket

The Hindu Bureau

The east zone cyber crime unit of the city police has arrested a 69-year-old for allegedly cheating a woman by giving her a fake flight ticket. 

The police said R. Krishnaveni, 58, of Royapettah, visited the United States (U.S.) eight years ago after buying a flight ticket online through a travel agent – Jegannathan. She again contacted him over the phone last July to get a ticket to travel to the U.S. She transferred ₹1.29 lakh to his bank account for the ticket as he had demanded. Later, she realised that the ticket she had been sent was fake and lodged a complaint with the police.

A team led by Padmakumari, inspector of police, east zone cyber crime unit, analysed the travel agent’s phone number, bank account, and e-mail address, and arrested Dindigul Logasubramaniam Jaganathan, of Thandalam in Tiruvallur district.

