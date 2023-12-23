GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

69-year-old man held for cheating woman with fake flight ticket

He had asked her to pay him ₹1.29 lakh for the ticket

December 23, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The east zone cyber crime unit of the city police has arrested a 69-year-old for allegedly cheating a woman by giving her a fake flight ticket. 

The police said R. Krishnaveni, 58, of Royapettah, visited the United States (U.S.) eight years ago after buying a flight ticket online through a travel agent – Jegannathan. She again contacted him over the phone last July to get a ticket to travel to the U.S. She transferred ₹1.29 lakh to his bank account for the ticket as he had demanded. Later, she realised that the ticket she had been sent was fake and lodged a complaint with the police.

A team led by Padmakumari, inspector of police, east zone cyber crime unit, analysed the travel agent’s phone number, bank account, and e-mail address, and arrested Dindigul Logasubramaniam Jaganathan, of Thandalam in Tiruvallur district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.