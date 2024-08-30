GIFT a SubscriptionGift
6,744 vacant posts in T.N. Health Department filled in last three years, says Minister Ma. Subramanian

Published - August 30, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a question posed to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian asked how many vacant posts in the Health Department were filled during the four years when he [Palaniswami] was the Chief Minister.

Replying to Mr. Palaniswami on his statement on the vacant posts in the Health Department, Mr. Subramanian said that, in the last three years, a total of 6,744 vacant posts, including medical and paramedical posts, were filled in the State.

Eligible candidates are being appointed in a transparent way through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, the Minister said, adding, “AIADMK was in power for 10 years, of which you [Mr. Palaniswami] were the Chief Minister for four years. Have you held counselling while recruiting fresh candidates?”

On the issue of dean posts remaining vacant, the Health Minister said that 10 or 11 government medical colleges were functioning with in-charge deans following the retirement of the regular deans from service. “We are in the process of preparing a panel of 26 deans. We have to take into consideration their age, qualifications, and service. This will be completed in two or three days. We are going to hold counselling for deans as well,” he said.

Responding to Mr. Palaniswami on the sewage overflow that occurred on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the Minister said the issue was resolved within 10 to 15 minutes.

