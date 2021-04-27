Coronavirus lockdown | 673 vehicles seized for lockdown violations

Police checkposts were established all over the city and both law and order and traffic police personnel tightened the security arrangements.

The police seized 673 vehicles from motorists who roamed on city roads on Sunday in violation of Section 144 of Cr. P.C.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government announced a “complete lockdown” from Saturday 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday in Chennai. Public were requested to avoid venturing out unnecessarily and not gather on the streets without maintaining personal distancing. No vehicle was allowed to ply on the road on Sunday, except vehicles meant for milk distribution, medical purposes, emergencies and funerals and other essential services.

Police checkposts were established all over the city and both law and order and traffic police personnel tightened the security arrangements.

The city police said 673 vehicles were seized for violating conditions and 572 of them were two-wheelers.